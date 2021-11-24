Tobago Chamber welcomes stimulus: 'Proof of the pudding is in the eating'

Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George -

Chairman of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George has welcomed the Government’s $50 million stimulus fund for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to assist hoteliers and displaced workers in the tourism sector.

The announcement was made by THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis during last Wednesday’s post-executive council news conference.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, George said the members of his community have begun to apply.

He said: “The Tobago Business Chamber is always appreciative of any financial stimulus to try to ensure there is revitalisation of the economy in Tobago, so in that regard we are appreciative of the measure which was announced concerning the $50 million grant which is supposed to be available for businesspersons and for the support of their workers and their staff and their families.”

He hastened to add that the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

“We want to ensure that there is proper accountability and transparency in terms of the allocation and distribution of this grant. We want to ensure that the proper procedures are in place so that there is equitable and fair distribution...We want to ensure also that it is actually used for the purpose that it is described for and no other.

"Because (otherwise) it is really going to be a grand PR exercise with no real or lasting nor sustainable benefits for the business community and their employees and their families...of course we would be watching and monitoring, and we hope that the powers that be within the Government and the THA who are responsible for distributing the funds would certainly ensure that the funds reach the intended recipients and that the benefits are thereby deprived from this proposed $50 million grant.”