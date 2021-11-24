Tobago businessman on 3 charges appears in court

Kenneth Ottley - Charged - TTPS

A 57-YEAR-OLD Tobago businessman appeared before the Scarborough magistrates court on Monday charged with three offences after a confrontation with police last week.

Kenneth Ottley of Mason Hall was charged with resisting arrest, assaulting police and making threats to kill.

According to police, around 6.35 pm last Friday, Tobago Divisional Task Force officers were on patrol when they had cause to administer a breathalyser test on a driver who allegedly threw the liquid contents from a bottle at one of the officers.

The driver also allegedly hit the officer with the bottle and struggled when officers attempted to arrest him. Police claimed threats were made to invoke obeah on the officers to kill them.

Ottley was granted bail with a surety in the sum of $20,000. He will reappear in court on March 21. PC Ferguson and PC O’Neil of the Tobago Divisional Task Force laid the charges.