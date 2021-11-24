Pensioner found dead in burnt Arima home

File photo

A 77-year-old Arima woman was found dead at her home after a fire on Tuesday night.

Fire officials said the body of Eleanor Gittens of Tumpuna Gardens, Arima, was found at about 7.15 pm.

Fire officers said they were called after Gittens’ neighbours heard explosions coming from her home and then saw fire.

Gittens' body was found in the corridor near the front door.

An autopsy is expected to be done later this week.