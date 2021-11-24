Newallo tops 15-and-over field at Mt Irvine tournament

A golfer gets ready to tee off at the inaugural Drive Chip and Putt tournament, at the Mt Irvine Golf Course, Mt Irvine on November 20.

AIDAN NEWALLO topped the field in the 15-and-over category, at the inaugural Drive Chip and Putt tournament, which took place on Saturday at the Mt Irvine Golf Course, Mt Irvine.

Newallo is a member of the club Let's Learn Golf, and his clubmate Gabrielle Thomas emerged victorious in the girls 7-9 section.

Three members of the Irvine's Golf Academy were victorious in their respective categories – D'mya Williams was first in the five-and-Under division, Legacy Fleming won the boys 5-9 and Jayden Rochford was triumphant in the 10-14 age group.

In all, 30 students took part in the competition. Jemaa'l Providence was named as the Most Valuable Player, and he collected a gift voucher from Sportsfanatixxtobago.

Among the sponsors, and people, who assisted in the tournament were Warner's Hardware, Guy's Auto Zone, Sports Heritage, B's Ice Cream, Abraham's Marketing Service, Sportsfanatixxtobago, Chris McMillan, and the pair of Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) members Joel Sampson and Terrance Baynes.