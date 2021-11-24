NCC board members reinstated

- File photo/ Sureash Cholai

BOARD MEMBERS of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) were reinstated on Tuesday at a ceremony at the NCC’s VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah.

In a media release from the NCC on Wednesday, CEO Colin Lucas said he was looking forward to building on work done by the board in the past.

The reinstated commissionerswill serve for two years.

Lucas said, “While we face a number of significant challenges as a result of pandemic-related disruptions, we are confident that we have the right combination of expertise, talent, and drive at the board level to face those issues, and develop viable strategies for the futures of both the organisation and the Carnival industry as an inescapable strategic amalgam.”

NCC members:

Winston “Gypsy” Peters, chairman

Davlin Thomas, deputy chairman

Jacqueline Springer-Dillon

Darian Marcelle

Annalean Inniss

Rosalind Gabriel

Beverly Ramsey-Moore

Ainsley King

Vishma Ramcharita,