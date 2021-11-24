Laventille man killed while on his way home

A 33-year-old Laventille man was killed while walking home on Tuesday night.

Police said Mandela Mason of Upper Picton, Laventille, was on his way home at about 9 pm when a gunman walked up to him and shot him. Officers of the Port of Spain Task Force received a call about the shooting some 15 minutes later and took Mason for medical attention.

Mason was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died while being treated.

No motive was given for his killing.