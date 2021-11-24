Equal Opportunity Tribunal December sittings suspended over logistical problems

The Equal Opportunity Tribunal has adjourned all matters listed for December, as it remains without access to a facility to hold either in-person or virtual court trials.

In a release on Tuesday, the tribunal said matters for December will be adjourned to a date to be fixed.

In recent times, the tribunal publicly said it has been closed and unable to function owing to logistical and infrastructural challenges. It has not been able to hear any matters and the physical building cannot facilitate virtual hearings because it has no internet connection and does not allow for physical distancing because of its limited space.

It also complained of scarce financial resources and its chairman, Donna Prowell-Raphael, has also solicited the assistance of the Chief Justice and two government ministers for additional funding and space for virtual hearings.

The building at Manic Street, Chaguanas, also has no electrical certification, as its meter was removed after an electrical burnout. It also said the elevator does not work and has, in the past, stuck between floors.

Plans to relocate the tribunal to the Waterfront Centre in Port of Spain now appeared to be in abeyance.

The release said the EOT's e-filing services remained available and anyone who needs to contact the tribunal can do so through :

Raiaz Haniff, administrative officer IV

RHaniff@gov.tt

485-8505

Caroline Mascall- Beckles

Human resource officer II

CarolineMascall-Beckles@gov.tt

485-8384

Jannel Naimool- Graham

Court administrator/procurement

officer

jngraham@gov.tt

485-8547

Damian Gangerbissoon,

Protocol officer

DamianGangerbissoon@gov.tt

486-0467

Lana Katwaroo,

Executive assistant to the chairman

LanaKatwaroo@gov.tt

485-8374