Deyalsingh launches vaccination sites at Courts stores

Courts Megastore has teamed up with the Ministry of Health to to become a covid19 vaccination site in Aranguez. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Tuesday launched a vaccination site at the Courts Megastore at San Juan on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, to give people the option to get a covid19 vaccine while shopping.

It is one of four new sites at Courts stores, the others being at Courts Freeport, Courts South Park and Courts Lowlands Tobago.

Deyalsingh said the sites would not be pop-up sites but regular sites staffed at weekends and month-ends.

"Get vaccinated at your shopping convenience," he said, offering a choice of Pfizer, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson shots. "It is a full-scale vaccination site," he said, saying there was an observation area, plus an ambulance and resuscitation equipment if needed.

He thanked Unilever, the owner of Courts, for responding to the ministry's call to set up the vaccination sites.

Touching on the Yuletide theme, he said, "Vaccination is salvation."

Also present was Unicomer (Trinidad) managing director Clive Fletcher, who said the company was glad to partner with the ministry.

"We believe that we each need to do our part to support Trinidad and Tobago to get back to the life we once knew."