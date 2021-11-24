Coach Walsh urges West Indies women to stay hungry

West Indies Women celebrate a wicket during their first World Cup qualifying match against Ireland, in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday. West Indies beat Ireland by six wickets. - via CWI Media

WEST Indies women’s head coach Courtney Walsh said his team must avoid complacency heading into the second match of the International Cricket Council World Cup qualifiers against Sri Lanka women, on Saturday, from 3.30 am (TT time).

West Indies women won their opening match against Ireland women by six wickets in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday.

Speaking to Cricket West Indies media following the win over Ireland, Walsh said, “Sri Lanka is always a tough opponent, we can’t take anything for granted. We just need to focus on our play, keep improving in the departments that we are doing well in (and) keep focusing on what we need to do against the opposition. Once we don’t relax and drop our guards then we could give a very good account of ourselves.”

Ireland got an opening partnership of 79, but collapsed and were dismissed for 159 in 43 overs.

“They got off to a decent start, (but) we were able to peg them back, get a couple wickets and manage to bowl them out in the end which was very good for us,” Walsh said.

In response, West Indies scored 163/4 in 39.3 overs with Deandra Dottin lashing 73.

“I think the batters did the job. Deandra played extremely well.”

Walsh said captain Stafanie Taylor’s innings (41 not out) was useful and spinners Anisa Mohammed and Hayley Matthews (2/20 in ten overs) were among the bowlers who played pivotal roles.

Off spinner Mohammed, who ended with 3/40 in ten overs, broke Zimbabwe’s opening partnership.

Walsh said the opening victory will ensure the team spirit is high heading into the second match.

“It is always important to win your first game in any tournament. That will give you confidence, it will give us the points we need to start with…you want to get the rust off for the first game at all times.”