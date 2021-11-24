Coach Jones: Women Warriors focus on ball possession

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago women football team during a practice session in the Dominican Republic on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA. -

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago women football team started off their training camp in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Tuesday morning with a gym session on Tuesday morning followed by an onfield workout at the Felix Sanchez Olympic stadium, ahead of their pair of international friendlies with the hosts.

TT coach Kenwyne Jones and the home-based players were joined by most of the overseas-based players upon arrival on Monday for the games, scheduled for the Panamericano Stadium in San Cristobal on Friday and next Tuesday at 6 pm (TT time). The last player scheduled to arrive is Chrissy Mitchell.

“Today we are having our first onfield session. We got some of the players in at varying times and did a lot of recovery stuff with them. We had some activation sessions where we were able to assess the players and their physical state following their respective travels,” Jones said in an interview on the TTFA (TT Football Association) website on Tuesday.

“Our remit for this camp is centred a lot on in possession of the ball, how we move the ball, how we are able to hurt the opposition and tightening all aspects of our game, defensively, offensively… defending set pieces, attacking set pieces.”

The former TT men’s team striker and captain said that the current camp came about an ideal time for him and the staff to assess the new players coming into the squad, this being after the pair of matches against Panama which ended in two successive draws (0-0 and 1-1) at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on October 21 and 25 respectively.

“We are really looking forward to working with the new faces that have come in. Our estimation is a lot of them are going going to make up the core of the squad come the next camp as well while we will also be looking to add a few more faces to give us the best chance to qualify and advance in the (World Cup qualifiers),” Jones added.

TT Squad: Tenisha Palmer, Naomie Guerra, Dennecia Prince, Kimika Forbes, Kennya Cornder, Collette Morgan, Karyn Forbes, Tsianne Leander, Rhea Belgrave, Jaasiel Forde, Maylee Attin-Johnson, Chelcy Ralph, Akyla Walcott, Raenah Campbell, Liana Hinds, Kedie Johnson, Asha James, Kaydeen Jack, Chelsi Jadoo, Victoria Swift, Lauryn Hutchinson, Chrissy Mitchell.