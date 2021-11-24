After a brief absence, Chaguaramas Golf Club returns in style

Caril Morren, representative for sponsor JMMB Group Ltd, left, golfer Andrew Vieira, Matthew Gomez-Burke, Neil Latchmansingh and president of the Chaguaramas Golf Club Keith Morren. PHOTO COURTESY CHAGUARAMAS GOLF CLUB - PHOTO COURTESY CHAGUARAMAS GOLF CLUB

For the first time in three years, golfers from across the country returned to the greens of the Chaguaramas Golf Club to tee off for their annual club championship tournament last weekend.

The tournament, on Saturday and Sunday, was especially significant for the club's membership as it was the first large-scale event since the outbreak of the covid19 pandemic.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, the club's public relations officer Darnley Wyke said the tournament was a resounding success, as it brought golfers and their families together for two days of fun and competition in a safe environment.

He noted the tournament was not simply a sporting event, saying it represented the club and nation's strength despite the uncertainty of the pandemic.

"The 2021 edition therefore was meant to re-launch the event as a statement of our national resilience in the age of this pandemic.

"The aim of the new committee of management, led by Keith Morren, intentionally sought to make this event a memorable one for the club's membership. We pulled out all the stops and stamped our signature on the national golfing calendar at this 2021 version."

Wyke said the club will continue to encourage the inclusion of women and young people in the sport with the continuation of youth and adult golf clinics at Chaguaramas.

The tournament, a staple for local golfers for the past ten years, brought young and old enthusiasts alike. The event attracted over 80 people, including the relatives of golfers, he said, but public health protocols were observed.

Wyke said while the tradition remains the same, several additions like a livestreamed leader board for players' scores were a welcome upgrade.

He said the golf course had been brought up to its best standard in years by the competent team from the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA), which partnered with the club "to host this successful event as a continuation of our long and growing relationship."

He thanked the tournament's platinum sponsor JMMB Group Ltd for its support.

Veteran golfer Neil Latchmansingh was crowned this year's 2021 champion as he copped the overall first place and the winner of a very competitive "A" class category with a gross score of 136 over the two-day event. Second place went to the young phenomena Ethan Hill and long-drive winner Christon Baptiste was third.

Andrew Vieira won his group in the B class andMatthew Gomez-Burke and David Benjamin secured the C and D class categories.

The club's next event is the Christmas Hamper Tournament, which will take place on December 12.