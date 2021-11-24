41 students, 43 staffers hit by covid in school sector

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. - Angelo Marcelle

AS OF November 19, 84 people who had returned to the physical school system, including 43 staffers and 41 students, were in quarantine after coming down with the covid19 virus.

Speaking at the Health Ministry’s media conference on Wednesday, minister Deyalsingh said that to the knowledge of the Education Ministry, no student had been hospitalised.

He gave a breakdown of the data by education districts.

“Port of Spain, two positive, seven pending; North-eastern, zero positive, zero negative, seven pending; Caroni, eight positive, five negative, three pending;

"St Patrick, two positive, zero negative, three pending; Victoria, six positive, no negative, two pending; South-eastern, one positive, one negative, seven pending and St George East, two positive cases, zero negative and five pending.”

Deyalsingh said he expected an updated report by the end of Wednesday.