Windies skipper braces for tough Day 3 vs Sri Lankan spin

Sri Lanka’s Oshada Fernando, second left, takes a catch to dismiss West Indies’ batsman Roston Chase, left, as wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal, and Dhananjaya de Silva celebrate during day two of the first Test in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Monday. AP Photo -

WEST INIDES Test team captain Kraigg Brathwaite is bracing for a tougher challenge against the spin-based Sri Lanka bowling attack, entering Tuesday’s third day of the first Test at Galle, Sri Lanka.

The West Indies ended the second day on Monday precariously placed on 113 runs for six wickets, in reply to Sri Lanka’s 386. Kyle Mayers is unbeaten on 22 and fellow all-rounder Jason Holder is the other not-out batsman, on one. Brathwaite has topscored for the visitors, thus far, with 41.

Sri Lanka’s spin trio of off-spinner Ramesh Mendis (three wickets for 23), left-armers Praveen Jayawickrama (2/25) and Lasith Embuldeniya (1/39) have done the damage for the hosts.

In a post-day interview on the Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) social media, Brathwaite touched on the WI batsmen’s woes against the turning ball.

“Shai (Hope) was a little unlucky,” said Brathwaite, referring to the experienced batsman who was a concussion substitute for Test debutant Jeremy Solozano. “The off-spinner bowled some good balls, but we will sit and still review how we can obviously (get the better of) the off-spinner, who got three scalps.

“The guys yet to (bat) are looking forward to the challenge. We know it’s not going to be easy, but we just got to keep supporting (each other).”

Solozano, on his first day at the international level, was struck on the helmet by a pull-shot from Sri Lanka’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne, and he was hospitalised overnight, even though scans revealed no structural damage.

Concerning Solozano’s situation, Brathwaite said, “At least we heard he’s doing good. We’re supporting him 100 per cent.”

Off-spinner Roston Chase took 5/83 and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican got 3/87 as Sri Lanka, who resumed play on 267/3, were bowled out shortly before tea on the second day.

The WI captain said, “I was very impressed with the guys, well all (of) the guys’ effort. Sri Lanka batted (the first day) with only three wickets but we (fought), kept it tight. I think that was key. We bowled them out, which was good.”

Brathwaite, at his turn at the crease, faced 115 balls and struck seven fours, before he was taken at leg-slip by Pathun Nissanka off Mendis.

“I’m obviously disappointed that I got a start and I didn’t go on, but the next time, I’ve got to make up for that,” Brathwaite pointed out.