West Indies women defeat Ireland in World Cup qualifier

West Indies' Deandra Dottin made 73 off 87 deliveries to earn the Player of the Match award, in the ICC World Cup qualifying match against Ireland, in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday. - via CWI Media

DEANDRA Dottin struck 73 as the West Indies women got their International Cricket Council World Cup qualifying campaign off to a winning start with a six-wicket victory over Ireland women in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday.

Batting first, Ireland women were dismissed for 159 in 43 overs. The Windies spinners did the majority of the damage as Anisa Mohammed (3/40), captain Stafanie Taylor (2/15) and Hayley Matthews (2/20) combined to grab seven wickets. Fast bowler Shamilia Connell was also among the wickets with 2/33 in ten overs.

Gaby Lewis and Eimear Richardson tried to guide Ireland to a competitive total with 36 and 32 respectively.

Dottin, opening the batting, hit eight fours and two sixes in her knock of 73 off 87 deliveries to lead the run chase for West Indies.

Taylor ended unbeaten on 41 off 54 deliveries as West Indies eased to 163/4 in 39.3 overs.

Bowling for Ireland, Richardson took 2/33 in ten overs.

West Indies will play Sri Lanka in their next match from 3.30 am (TT time), on Saturday.

The top three teams in the qualifiers advance to the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

SUMMARISED SCORES

IRELAND WOMEN 159 (43 overs) (Gaby Lewis 36, Eimear Richardson 32; Anisa Mohammed 3/40, Stafanie Taylor 2/15, Hayley Matthews 2/20, Shamilia Connell 2/33) vs WEST INDIES WOMEN 163/4 (39.3 overs) (Deandra Dottin 73, S Taylor 41 not out, E Richardson 2/33) West Indies women won by six wickets