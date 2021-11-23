Tobago on brink of 500 active covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago is on the brink of 500 active covid19 cases.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said 60 new cases were reported in the 24 hours prior to 10 pm on Monday.

The new cases push Tobago's active covid19 total to 499 – 41 patients in state isolation, 453 in home isolation and five patients in ICU.

Forty-one patients were discharged.

The division also reported one new death, which took Tobago's fatalities to 111.

Of the 18,419 people tested for the virus since March 2020, 3,846 have been declared positive.

In an update to its vaccination drive, the division said 21,954 have been fully vaccinated while 22,993 people are partially vaccinated.