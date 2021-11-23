Time ripe for a new diplomacy

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley - ANGELO_MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: Recently TT was represented at the World Youth Model United Nations in Istanbul, Turkey.

There, a mix of over 60 states debated a way forward in the global response to refugee crises during a post-covid19 era. At these forums it is often the norm for smaller states such as ours to take a back seat as the US, UK, France et al decide the policy direction. However, it was TT, with partners in Qatar, Libya and Jamaica, that lead a bloc which produced a resolution that has now been submitted for review by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

This was a youth conference overseen by that UN agency, yes, but it is an indicator of the world of possibilities for our small state's diplomacy going forward.

As the likes of Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Rwanda President Paul Kagame blaze trails for the developing world on the international stage, so too is the time right for TT to make a measured shift away from neutral diplomacy.

Matters such as immigration, climate and human trafficking affects our islands adversely and if larger states cannot come to the table with solutions that would aid our positions, we must take the risk of bringing ideas to them.

A new post-covid19 world is ripe with opportunities for developing states to make their mark. For TT, perhaps some introspection of our positions is needed.

A new presentation, one where we diligently offer fresh solutions to ongoing issues, is possible, if we want it.

JADE-MARK SONILAL

via e-mail