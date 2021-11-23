Speaking with one voice in a crisis

In times of national crises leaders at every level of our society, who have influence over others, are duty-bound to give their followers clear, unambiguous directions regarding the prudent way to respond. Credible, responsible and transparent leaders lead by example and build trust by letting their followers see them doing the right thing and putting their money where their mouths are.

This covid19 pandemic, which may well be a dress rehearsal for other virulent pandemics in the future, is a classical case. All of us – politicians, church leaders, civil society, trade unions, corporations and businesses, and people groups – need to speak with one voice, the object of which is to bring relief to a hurting TT. Sitting on the fence is not an option.

Life is a gift from the Creator and everything in our power must be done to promote and preserve it. In this regard we owe a debt of gratitude to our frontline workers and medical professionals who have been going beyond the call of duty, at enormous personal cost. My humble view is that the Government has done as much as it could do.

To promote a narrative that appeals to religious or human rights concerns in order to reject the efforts of the worldwide scientific community to solve this pandemic is totally misplaced. A crisis demands giving up some liberties for the national good and this response has been in place for hundreds of years.

This is our moment of truth and the only question that we as individuals have to answer for posterity is: have we done the best we could to help end this dangerous pandemic that is sucking the lifeblood from human life? Each of us knows what we have to do – just do it.

BOXIL CHARLES

via e-mail