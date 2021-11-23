Sheriff Lobo second at Englewood regatta

- Courtesy Sheriff Lobo

Local powerboat Sheriff Lobo concluded the 2021 season with a runner-up finish in the Modified V division in Englewood, Florida on Sunday.

Lobo – Morgan Honnock (driver), Shameel Mohammed (throttleman) and Rocky Maharaj (manager) – finished behind winner Sunprint, an American team of Steven Fehrmann (driver) and Steve Milkos (throttleman).

This event was the last chance for boats to accumulate points towards world championship races.

One week ago, the TT team finished third overall at the Key West Race World Offshore Championships in Florida.

After three days of racing, Lobo tallied 329 points. Boat Floater (368pts) won the title with St Pete Clearwater (361pts) coming in second.

Sheriff Lobo is a 29-foot extreme powerboat with a vee hull. It’s powered by GM V8 510G engines.

Honnock, a two-time Tobago Great Race winner with Conqueror in the 60mph class, joined the team in mid-October. He previously represented Mobil Motom (2012), Conqueror (2013-2018), Jumbie (2019-2020) and Mobil Outlaw once more earlier this year.