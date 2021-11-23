Sherdon Pierre nominated to ITTF media committee

Former national table tennis player Sherdon Pierre was nominated to the ITTF media committee. - via Sherdon Pierre

FORMER TT Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) executive member Sherdon Pierre has been nominated to serve on the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) permanent committee.

Pierre was nominated by the TTTTA to the ITTF media committee. He is among 12 representatives vying for eight positions and will confirm if he makes the cut on Wednesday at the ITTF AGM in Texas.

Pierre is the only Caribbean representative nominated. If he is elected, the former national player will serve a two-year term.

“I’m really happy to be considered in the top 12 from the ITTF. I’ve been in the media for almost a decade so I understand the wants and needs of athletes. I know the importance of highlighting and promoting the sport.

“We have lots of upcoming talent in the Caribbean and it’s important for us to get that extra push for the world to see. I want to get in first and then push our athletes to the next level which can only bring rewards in return,” he said.

Pierre has been on a quest to elevate more of TT’s players, and the Caribbean by extension, to an elite level. He has been working on securing this position since February and rallied support from ex-TTTTA presidents Merle Bhagoo and Bob Roopnarine.

He remains inspired, if elected, to give back to Caribbean athletes.

“I’ve been on a journey for the last year or so to really push our athletes. I’ve left home (TT) since February and since then, I have been working on this. Hopefully, on Wednesday, I’ll be in a promising position where I can directly help in assisting those athletes,” he added.

Pierre said he also received the backing of Caribbean Table Tennis Federation president Teddy Matthews and is upbeat about Wednesday’s AGM.

He said, “I’ve also spoken to other members of the Caribbean as well who have shown their support. This achievement is not for me but it’s really to represent my country and the region’s upcoming athletes.

Pierre is a former national men’s team manager (2018), player, former TTTTA executive member who served as PRO (2017 to 2019) and a sport manager for a couple of regional athletes.