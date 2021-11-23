Port of Spain cops find gun, ammo, after arresting man for not wearing mask

One problem quickly turned to another for a 27-year-old Belmont man who is facing multiple charges, including the possession of a gun, after he cursed police and refused to wear a mask on Monday afternoon.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force were on patrol on Chinatown when they saw a man wearing camouflage pants but not wearing a mask.

When police asked why he was not wearing a mask he cursed them.

They warned the man about the offences and tried to subdue him as he pulled away. He fell to the ground and injured his head.

Police eventually subdued and searched him and found 18 rounds of ammunition.

Suspecting he might have a weapon, they took him to his home at St Francois Valley Road, Belmont, with a search warrant and searched the house, where they found a pistol with ten rounds of ammunition.

A woman who was in the house at the time was also arrested.

During the search the man tried to run away, but slipped and fell a short distance away, hurting his head and face.

Police took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

He is expected to be charged for using obscene language, wearing camouflage clothing, resisting arrest, possession of a gun and ammunition and attempting to escape lawful custody.

