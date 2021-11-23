Les Coteaux mom mourns 'loving' son killed in accident

Ronell Campbell -

CONSTRUCTION worker Ronell Campbell, 23, who died in an accident on Sunday evening, was described as a caring and loving person by his mother, Norma Campbell.

Ronell of Arnos Vale Road, Les Coteaux was driving his black Mitsubishi Lancer south along Auchenskeoch Road, Carnbee, in the vicinity of Jenny’s Bar, around 10.40 pm when he got into an accident.

According to police reports, Campbell lost control of the vehicle while making a left turn, hitting a T&TEC pole and a wall on the western side of the road. His cousin, who was a passenger, received injuries to his hand.

In a telephone interview with Newsday on Tuesday, Ronell’s mother said, “I can’t say I’m doing good.”

She said she last saw her son a few hours before the crash.

“He was here Sunday. He left here about 4 o’clock. He and his cousins normally would go for a drive – and that was it.”

She said people came calling outside her house at around 11pm to tell her Ronell – her youngest child – was dead.

"I start to bawl, and I say it cannot be truth, it cannot be truth..."

She said her relatives went to the scene to confirm the death.

"All up to now I cannot believe it.”

She described her son as a very nice person.

“He would come home, sit by me – even sit on my lap sometimes.

"He’ll say, 'Hey mummy, how you going?' He’ll go to his sister and give her a hug; he’ll go down by his brother and stay down there till about 10 o' clock in the night and he and his brother would talk. By 11 to 12 o’clock he’ll come up and just go to his bed."

She said her son was always happy and smiling.

District Medical Officer Dr Okali visited the scene and pronounced Campbell dead and ordered the body’s removal to the Scarborough General Hospital Mortuary pending a post-mortem.

Shirvan Road police are continuing inquiries.