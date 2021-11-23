Icon honour

Torrance Mohammed - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: It is with a great sense of appreciation that we commend the mayor and San Fernando City Corporation for naming the street at the entrance of Naparima Bowl after our cultural icon, Torrance Mohammed.

It is significant that this posthumous honour has been bestowed on him in the very year that the Iere Village Mosque, which was built by his great grandfather and of which his father was imaam for 40 years, has been designated by the Government as a heritage site.

Thanks again to the mayor and councillors.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Iere Village Mosque