George Comissiong says, no mudslinging ahead of NAAA elections

George Comissiong - Photo via NAAA

GEORGE Comissiong has accused his rival candidate, for the presidency of the National Association of Athletic Administrations (NAAA), Dr Ian Hypolite, of tarnishing the reputation of the local governing body.

The NAAA will be staging its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and executive election on November 27.

In a media release on Sunday, Comissiong, the acting NAAA president refuted claims made by Hypolite on Saturday, about “some disturbing events leading up to the election.”

Comissiong, who took over the NAAA presidency, on an interim level, after the incumbent Ephraim Serrette stepped down in February said, “Our position is clear, we are conducting a clean campaign, not engaging in mudslinging and bacchanal. Rather, we are focusing on our strategic direction, the proven dedication and competence of our more mature candidates and the youth, expertise and enthusiasm of the younger ones.”

Comissiong added, “We are firm in the belief that win, lose or draw, we do not need a divided fraternity now or on November 28, given the serious challenges facing the sport. In that regard, we shall continue to do all that is required to have a safe and productive AGM.”