Toyota launches new Raize SUV

The 2021 Toyota Raize which was launched at the Toyota showroom at Michael Rahael Boulevard, South Park, San Fernando. Photo by Lincoln Holder

DRIVERS in Trinidad and Tobago can look forward to "raising" their driving experience when they get behind the wheel of the 2021 Toyota Raize sports utility vehicle.

Toyota Trinidad Ltd general manager Robert Thompson made this comment the launch of the 2021 Toyota Raize SUV at company's San Fernando dealership last Friday.

"The Raize is truly built with the user in mind," he said.

It is designed for the young professionals and families as well. Under the hood, Thompson said, drivers have a choice of two engine options with the Raize- 1.2 L petrol engine and a 1.0 L turbo-charged engine, which cost $175,000 and $199,900 respectively.

Members of the public were invited to visit Toyota's showrooms in San Fernando and Barataria to schedule a test drive of the Raize.

Toyota San Fernando sales manager Jean LaFoucade said the Raize is a vibrant and unique vehicle that provides a platform for a new driving experience.

While the Raize appears small on the outside, La Foucade added that it boasts a very spacious interior and is a five-seater SUV. Its features include an engine start/stop button, multi-function steering wheel, adjustable seats, rear-seat headrests and an onboard computer.

Toyota sales distributor and marketing manager Bari Khan told the audience that although he is 25, he felt like 14 when he looked at the Raize, and this is the kind of excitement that Toyota wants to bring back to TT. Khan agreed with earlier comments made by Thompson and LaFoucade about the Raize.