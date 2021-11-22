Mayaro teacher carries out random acts of kindness

On November 5, Camille Nicholas (left) and her friend Faith Dove (right) drove around Kernahan Village in Manzanilla and randomly distributed tablets to four underprivileged children. - Camille Nicholas

For Mayaro educator Camille Nicholas, it is important that every child gets a comprehensive learning experience regardless of socio-economic status. So to make this possible, she recently started doing random acts of kindness in her community for underprivileged children below the age of ten.

On November 5, Nicholas drove around Kernaham Village in Manzanilla and randomly distributed tablets to four underprivileged children.

In a recent interview, Nicholas told Newsday, “When we distributed the tablets, we didn’t actually go to find out who needed and take names.

“We prayed the morning and said God will direct us. So said, so done, because when we went to Kernaham, we found kids in need.”

Nicholas said she has kept in touch with the families since giving out the tablets and will continue to do so to assist in any other way possible. She is now planning a similar drive for Christmas and will also be including food hampers this time around. But while her method of execution may sometimes be random, Nicholas’s desire to help has always been steady.

Certified in early childhood care and education, Nicholas has been a preschool teacher since 2011.

“I have taught in different schools in the area. I have worked at one in Rio Claro, one in Guayaguayare and one in Mayaro. Then I decided to try and do something on my own since covid19 started and schools were closed.”

Nicholas is also working on opening her own preschool. Recently, she started several educational initiatives for children in her community at a reduced cost. Every two weeks, she prepares and distributes learning activity packages to children registered in the programme. She also does a reading programme every Tuesday and Wednesday at her Mayaro home.

“In the future, I would like to have my own learning centre in the Mayaro area for kids. I really love kids and I am very passionate about their leaning.”

Nicholas’s friend and fellow educator Faith Dove helps her.

With a belief that the tools needed for a comprehensive learning experience are multidimensional, Nicholas also wants to help counsel students and parents.

In doing so, Nicholas said both parents and students will have proper skills to cope with life’s issues and it may have a cascading effect in improving a child’s learning experience by reducing distractions.

To make this dream a reality, she is currently doing a diploma in counselling with the Ensafe Institute for Health, Safety and Counselling Training Ltd in San Fernando.

Nicholas is now calling on others to take up the challenge and help the underprivileged in any way they can.

People interested in supporting Nicholas’s upcoming Christmas drive can call 352-1211