Jones willing to listen to TTFA offers on coaching future

Kenwyne Jones -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago women’s football team coach Kenwyne Jones will listen to offers made by the TT Football Association (TTFA) concerning the possibilities of his interim contract being extended, or even the offer of becoming the team's full-time coach.

However, the ex-national men’s striker and captain has placed the uncertainty of his coaching role on the backburner and opted to focus solely on the two forthcoming international friendly matches against Dominican Republic, in San Cristobal, on November 26 and 30.

The 2006 FIFA World Cup player was appointed interim coach in mid-October, and his stint is set to expire on November 30.

During Sunday’s squad announcement, the former English Premier League striker said a lot depends on what the TTFA brings to the table.

“I can say that I’m interested in the women’s job because that is what I’m doing at the moment. Depending on what is offered or opened, I’ll have to make a decision there at that time. All other stuff would be figured out afterwards,” he said.

Jones however, will have an event-filled final day as the interim coach as he leads the Women Warriors into battle against Dominican Republic in the second of two friendlies.

“When you’re in anything, you plan for days ahead. In the coming days, we’ll see what is going to come out of the process of hiring a new coach or not. That is left to be seen. The only thing I can focus on now is the two games against Dominican Republic,” he added.

Jones appointment as interim coach came on the heels of two officially appointed coaches – James Thomas from Wales and Constantine Konstin from the United States – stepping down in early October.

Thomas resigned on October 6 for greener pastures in the United Kingdom after just five months in charge. His departure saw former national men’s futsal coach Konstin hired on October 13.

Strangely enough, five days later, a TTFA statement said Konstin decided to “step down” from the post owing to personal commitments.

A few days later, Jones was appointed as interim coach and has since led the Women Warriors to two drawn results – 0-0 (October 21) and 1-1 (October 25) – against Panama at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.