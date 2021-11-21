Windies skipper Brathwaite wants all-round effort against Sri Lanka

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite (left) and Jeremy Solozano during a training session in Colombo, Sri Lanka on November 12. PHOTO COURTESY CRICKET WEST INDIES. -

WEST Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite wants his batsmen to put pressure on Sri Lanka with a solid batting performance in the first innings, but is also counting on his bowlers to deliver in the first Test match at the Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka, which bowls off at 12.30 am (TT time), on Sunday.

Two matches will be played in the series.

The teams played each other in a two-match Test series in the Caribbean earlier this year which ended in a 0-0 draw.

On Saturday, speaking to journalists on Zoom, Brathwaite said, “We have to get 20 wickets to win a game. Our bowling unit really has been aiding this team for the last couple of months. I think it is key to have a good start. I think in the top order is crucial getting those big partnerships early. Runs on the board is key especially in the sub-continent, so I think a good first innings total is key for us as a team to obviously put pressure on the opponents.”

Spinners often enjoy the conditions in Sri Lanka, but Brathwaite wants a strong overall bowling effort.

“Obviously the pitch looks spin-friendly…not saying the pacers will not take wickets. The spinners know their role (and) the guys are looking forward to the challenge. We can’t premeditate that the pitch will spin …I just think as a bowling unit it is important we don’t think too far ahead and think spin and think wickets.”

Brathwaite said applying pressure with dot balls will lead to wickets.

The West Indies batsmen must not take the Sri Lanka pacers lightly, Brathwaite said.

“We know it won’t be easy and we can’t think it will be spin…pacers will still play an important role and the guys are looking forward to the challenge of the quality in the Sri Lankan bowlers.”

Uncapped opening batsman Jeremy Solozano is expected to make his Test debut. The West Indies selectors have allowed many openers to prove themselves at the highest level in recent years including John Campbell and Kieran Powell.

“Obviously the opener is Solozano,” Brathwaite said.

“Obviously the chairman (of selectors Roger Harper) made that quite clear that he would be the option as the opener. In terms of the (batting) order obviously we will finalise that tomorrow, but we are pretty much quite clear as a team where we want to go. (In terms of) combinations we pretty much have that covered already.”

Brathwaite said Solozano has been gelling with his new team-mates.

He also said the team is closely knit leading up to the series.

“The camaraderie has been superb. Even today (Saturday) at practice the guys warming up, playing a warm-up game and you see all the emotions involved. The guys really enjoy one another’s company. We had a few dinners the last couple days at the hotel, so it’s been superb. The guys really talking to each other about the game. I think the spirit is nice.”

SQUADS

WEST INDIES

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican

SRI LANKA

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka, Kamil Mishara, Roshane Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suminda Lakshan, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Gunasekera.