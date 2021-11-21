Trinidad and Tobago pro golfers show pedigree at JA Golf Open

Trinidad and Tobago golfer Ben Martin - Angelo Marcelle

PROFESSIONAL TT golfers Ben Martin and Chris Richards Snr performed admirably at the recently concluded 54th Jamaica Open presented by Aqua Bay Resorts which was held at the Tyrall Golf Club in Hanover, Jamaica from November 14-17.

American Michael Maguire won the tournament by defeating fellow American Ryan Sullivan in a dramatic sudden-death play-off, on Wednesday.

Martin scored a total of 210 to finish fourth, whilst Chris Richards Snr shot 227 to finish 26th overall.

However, this score was good enough to crown Richards Snr the Senior Open champion. A total of 68 competitors participated in this tournament that saw representatives from TT, Jamaica, Canada, Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Colombia and the US.

A media release from the TT Golf Association said, “The TT Golf Association would like to congratulate these two stalwarts of the game and look forward to their participation in the 114th edition of the TT Open that is carded for 19– 27 March, 2022.”