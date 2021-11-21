Put aside politics, focus on nation, in covid19 fight

THE EDITOR: There is not much anyone can do to ease the pain of a loved one’s quick demise to covid19. The cases are rising and the deaths are occurring quick and in greater numbers. TT is not isolated from the rest of the world and if we fail to take the recommended preventative measures, we can be negatively affected. Despite the warnings and recommendations, there are still many who think there is some sinister plot behind vaccination.

In TT hundreds have died from the pandemic, very few, if any, have died from the vaccine. This data alone should encourage people to take the vaccine. In this very sad and critical period of our existence where our lives are under threat from an unseen virus, some just cannot help putting their toxic politics into the mix.

I will not point fingers or repeat the silly suggestions that have emerged in this regard as doing so may just add fuel to the fire of divisiveness and hate that is destroying our nation. What I can do is ask our citizens, in this time when the lives of our family and our own existence is at risk; why can’t the two major political parties agree on the best way forward? After all, this is not a PNM or UNC issue. It is an international health crisis.

If in a situation where our very survival is at stake, our elected representatives cannot find the discipline, empathy, love, and determination to put aside politics and focus on that which is best for our nation, can we genuinely say they represent us? Why do we still support people who has no regard for our very lives? TT like the rest of the world do not have all the answers to chart the way forward in this new existence. There are no textbooks pointing the way forward. We need everyone to support each other through taking measures that will save lives.Vaccination, social distancing, and enhanced hygiene are great, but we need to do more.

We need to share knowledge of what works best in treating those affected by the virus. Our doctors and nurses need our support. We need to look after the at-risk members of our community and not expose them to danger. If there was ever a time for unity its now.

No politician, political party or political ideology can help us now. We need to see all our representatives of both political parties come together in a concerted effort to see us through these tough times. The worst maybe ahead. If our representatives fail in this regard and use this sad episode of our life to buttress their agenda of division simply to remain in office, we should reject them totally and start rebuilding our nation together.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail