Morvant man dead after being shot in head

Stock photo

A 43-YEAR-OLD Morvant man died at hospital after being shot once in the head on Sunday morning.

Police said Ronnie Samuel of Cipriani Avenue, Second Caledonia, was in his yard when he was shot.

Police reported that at about 12.45 am, they were called to Samuel's home and met relatives who said the shooting took place at 12.40 am.

Officers took the bleeding man to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was declared dead at 1.45 am. Investigations are continuing.