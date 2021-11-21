In defence of the examined life

We’re in a bit of a bind. Thinking – musing, introspecting, working things out – is not a popular pastime these days. School does not encourage us to think. Many forms of entertainment are created so you can have “something on in the background and just not think about it.”

The ways in which we receive news and information do not invite interrogation. So we don’t behave as if it’s our responsibility to try to make sense of what’s coming our way. And so far, we’ve only talked about things on the outside of us.

At the same time, we’re desperate for someone to think. We do want someone to explain things and create context for us. Politicians are stupid. Teachers are stupid. The people who run public utilities, banks and the retail sector are stupid. I’m stupid. It’s become almost a twitch to say someone/something is stupid, like saying “like” in the middle of an already perfectly sound sentence.

But, like, we keep saying people are stupid.

And sure, some definitely make you wonder. But it is not possible that everyone and everything we encounter is.

I don’t even think that’s what we really mean. I think what we want is for those we listen to, those who influence our lives, to better explain themselves.

But maybe we need to start – no, not small – but personal. We have helped to create the Global Stupid. We have not held others to account. We have thrown rocks instead of asking questions or demanding explanations. And then we messaged “SMH” and waddled away.

Because thinking about things takes work.

Now, about you, personally. Set aside the things of the outside. What do you know about you on the withinside? Do you know – really know and understand – what makes you angry? Or do you merely react to an undesirable outcome?

What hurts you? What satisfies you? What scares you? What would you eat if you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life?

Eggs. If I could only eat one thing for the rest of my life, it would be eggs. It’s not only because my passion for eggs cannot be overstated, it’s also because there is incredible versatility in how you can cook an egg.

I knew what I wanted was to get the most stretch out of the one thing I had committed to. And then if the universe approves my choice, can I ask for eggs from different kinds of poultry? Different kinds of animals? Caviar is eggs, why can’t I have that?

See, a little thinking doesn’t hurt.

People given to introspection get accused of over-thinking. I find it hard to believe any (let alone many) of us are capable of assessing how much thinking someone else is doing and the moment it had strayed into the dangerous terrain of too-much.

But, for so long, any thinking at all has been more than we’re willing to countenance. We have a problem having serious conversations about ourselves and others.

If we do not even try to understand our discontent, malaise or frustrations, how can we possibly address our depression, anxiety, neuroses, obsessions, insomnia, rage, or anything else with which we may be afflicted?

Do we know who we are away from the opinions of others? Away from traditional and social media? Away from our families?

With all the emphasis on doing (and being seen to do), we don’t care much for the discrete moment of self-analysis. Why am I scared right now?

We go straight to Oh-my-God-I’m-so-scared-now and we stay there and hope that someone comes to get us.

This is a dreadful thing to contemplate, let alone ask a stranger to do, but ask yourself, in all your emotional flailing) if you sometimes dream of being rescued (instead trying to figure out what was going on in you).

I don’t know everything about myself, but I am happy to report that I have a good idea of how little I know. That feels like a positive start. It’s only up from here.

The thing about starting to look for yourself is how much you’ll find you already know. Your childhood is where a therapist might start; you could do worse. Look at the patterns. You never really thought everything was random, did you?

You look at the patterns, you see the triggers. The reflexive reactions. Before you know it, you’re on your way to understanding something about yourself.

And you are under no obligation to tell anyone about it. It’s for you.

