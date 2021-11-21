Barrackpore pastor, mother die hours apart at home from covid19

TAKEN: A composite photo shows Pastor Shivanan Bhadai and his mother Kusmawate Bhadai, who both died hours apart from covid19 at their Barrackpore home. PHOTOS COURTESY THE BHADAI FAMILY -

LESS than 20 hours apart, the Bhadai family of Barrackpore lost two of its members – a pastor and his mother, both from the covid19 virus.

Pastor Shivanan Bhadai, 64, and his mother Kusmawate Bhadai, 83, both died at the family home on Wednesday. Without going into details, a relative told Newsday on Sunday that the two got the virus a week earlier and were at home in quarantine.

Bhadai, the father of two, was the first to die at around 1.30 am on November 17. His mother died at around 6.50 pm. Both were unvaccinated, relatives said.

Bhadai was the pastor at Throne Room Of God, a full gospel church in Barrackpore. Although mother and son died in the same house, Kusmawate was not aware that her son had died hours earlier, when she took her last breath, the relative said.

The relative added, "Both were very humble, caring and giving people. Even though they were sick, they wanted to make sure everyone else in the family was healthy. They were well-known and respected in the community."

Condolences have been pouring in for the bereaved family on social media.

A Facebook user said, "This is so heartbreaking. I cannot imagine the pain the rest of your family feels. I can only pray that their souls rest in eternal peace."

Another social media posted, "Our condolences to the bereaved family from the ministers and members of Miracle Church, Barrackpore. May the Father of mercies and the God of all comfort you all."

The funerals for the two have been set for Friday at Guides Funeral Home in San Fernando.

Bhadai’s funeral takes place at 11 am to be followed by cremation, while his mother’s funeral is set for 2.30 pm. Both funerals will be live streamed on social media.