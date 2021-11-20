What’s going on, TTPost?

THE EDITOR: Is it possible to get an update on what is happening with TTPost? This entity seems to have shut down a significant part of its operations and does not offer updates on when it will provide full service.

In September 2020, I visited a TTPost office and queried whether I could send mail to England. I was told this would not be possible until the borders reopened. TT’s borders are now open, so I visited TTPost in September and was told that mail was still not being sent to England. I learned Thursday from a friend who visited her nearest post office that this is what she was also told.

The pandemic has had a severe effect on systems all over the world, but many are working to provide effective services anyway. TTPost has had months to get its act together and to prepare for open borders, but it seems unable to make any progress.

What is additionally frustrating is its lack of updates to the public. Staff have nothing new to tell us over a year later. Its Facebook page is focused on advertising its courier services. Its website has no updates. I suspect many citizens are not even aware that mail is not going to that part of the world. People can drop mail to England in the boxes and wait expectantly for mail to come from England, and they will not know their mail is in limbo.

At this time of year many people would like to reach out to family and friends overseas and maintain connections. With the sense of isolation people have been experiencing during the pandemic, these connections are even more important, but TTPost does not seem to be concerned about this. The only alternative is using a courier service, and this costs an exorbitant amount even to send just a simple Christmas card.

Could TTPost please make a public announcement so people are made aware of what is going on and when we can expect things to improve?

TTPost, please do not continue to be complacent about this situation.

DIXIE-ANN BELLE

San Juan