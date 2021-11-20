Time to fine parties for election bribes

THE EDITOR: Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke recently stated that Tobago House of Assembly (THA) employees will be paid extra money if the PDP wins the December THA election, saying “we will find the money.” Is that a bribe and therefore a crime? Wouldn’t that disqualify someone from political office?

This is a very serious considering the THA employs 60 per cent of Tobago’s workforce. A law that prohibits any sort of extra payment (including salary negotiations and campaign promises) three months before elections, with a $100,000 fine for each offence, is needed. If we can fine people who don’t wear protective masks or seatbelts, then we can fine political parties.

TT is a truly sick society if this sort of behaviour is condoned and no one so far has publicly condemned this. Will our “honourable” politicians now fix this problem even though it is not in their interest to do so?

R SAMAROO

via e-mail