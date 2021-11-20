Swimmer Thompson qualifies for Short Course World Champs

Cherelle Thompson -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago's Olympic swimmer Cherelle Thompson has qualified for the FINA Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, after earning the qualifying standard in the women’s 50-metre freestyle event.

The meet will be held at the Etihad Arena.

Thompson made the B standard of 25.46 after completing the women’s 50m freestyle event in 25.34 at a World Championships Open Short Course trials for TT swimmers on Wednesday at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The A standard for the women’s 50m freestyle event is 24.60.

Thompson made her Olympic debut when she competed at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics from July 23-August 8, 2021.

At the Olympics she also participated in the women’s 50m freestyle event.

On Facebook, the Sport Company of TT said, “Congratulations and good luck Cherelle!”

The local short course trials ended on Friday.