Record 28 people die, including child, from covid19

Image courtesy CDC

A record number of 28 people died of covid19 in the last 24 hours, including a child, bringing the total number of deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic to 1,947.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Saturday afternoon update, those who succumbed to the virus were 13 elderly men, eight elderly women, five middle-aged men, one middle-aged woman and one child.

A total of 20 people had comorbidities and eight had no known medical conditions, the ministry said.

For the first 20 days of November 238 people died from covid, according to the ministry.

On November 13, the ministry's principal medical officer of health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said there were five children in the parallel health care system, three in the intensive care unit.

It is not known if the child who died was among those five. On June 24, a teenage girl with pre-existing medical issues was among the 16 covid19 deaths recorded that day.

In addition, 592 new cases were recorded from samples taken between November 16 and 19.

For October, the number of new cases was 6,620, while November to date has recorded 8,148 which increased the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 65,485.

Sixty-seven people were discharged from public health facilities and 182 recovered after home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 55,047, and the number of active cases to 8,491, an increase of 315.

There are 501 people in hospital – 25 in the intensive care unit and 24 in the high dependency unit at Couva Hospital. There are also 7,280 in home isolation, 109 in step-down facilities, and 92 in state quarantine facilities.

The update added that 5,346 of 5,830 people or 91.7 per cent of patients in the parallel health care system were unvaccinated.