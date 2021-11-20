"Police probe suspected double murder in Belmont"

Responding officers found the burnt body of a woman in a car while the bullet-riddled body of a man was found nearby.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force received a report of gunshots in St Francois Valley Road, Belmont, at around 1.45 am, where they found a Nissan Almera on fire on St Barbs Road near Anora Gardens.

The fire service was called in and after they extinguished the blaze, they found the burnt body of a woman believed to be Jada Pierre.

Police also found the body of Jordan Pierre nearby with several bullet wounds.

Crime scene investigators and homicide investigators visited the area.

The burnt car was taken to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU), Cumuto for analysis.