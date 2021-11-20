MP salutes ‘fine men’ – Protectors, those assuming role of mothers

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally - Courtesy TT Parliament

ON International Men’s Day on Friday, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally saluted the "fine men" who are taking on the roles of mothers and those who are heroes to their families and country.

Rambally said while many men are perpetrators of heinous crimes against women, the majority are protectors of women.

“Even though it is easy to be discouraged by the gory headlines about women being murdered by the men they knew, we must never lose sight of the very many men who are in fact protectors of women and families.

“Today (November 19), marks International Men’s Day, and we must pause to pay tribute to those men who are defined, not by reference to what other men do, but by reference to the lofty and admirable values with which they conduct their lives.”

He said like good soil that stays forgotten while the flowers blossom, “Some men are nameless heroes (who) lend life and support to their families and country. To those nameless heroes, we salute you.

“To those men who have had to become ‘mothers’ to their children in less-than-ideal circumstances, we salute you.

“To those men whose struggle has been inordinate at a time when nothing is familiar anymore, be it job or food on the table, we salute you for not giving up.

“And to all those men, young and old, wherever you are, who have personally strived to be better, for no special reason at all, we salute you for staying the course.

“Happy International Men’s Day to all our fine men in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Founder of International Men’s Day Dr Jerome Teelucksingh chose “Creating a Safe Environment” as the theme for the 2021 commemoration.

“We want to encourage institutions, organisations, and individuals to work toward creating a safe and protective environment for men in all nations.

“This safe environment also means ensuring there is intervention and mediation where necessary. A safe environment is essential for nurturing, growth and development of men who are stable, healthy and caring.”

He told Newsday, “International Men’s Day has facilitated a global dialogue on creating a nurturing and empowering world for men and boys.

“It has also created and supported initiatives which improve the manner in which the world addresses and resolves their unique mental and physical health issues and improves their access to essential tools needed to access real life-options and empower and strengthen their communities.”

International Men’s Day celebrates and honors the contributions and sacrifices of “everyday men” and is observed by 91 nations.

Teelucksingh said it resonates with men and women and places a focus on uniting humanity by providing individuals, organisations, and institutions throughout the global village with an opportunity to help work towards their shared objectives, applied equally to men and boys irrespective of their age, ability, social background, ethnicity, sexuality, gender identity, religious belief, and relationship status.

He said there are six objectives behind the observance, one of which is to promote positive male role models, not just movie stars and sportsmen but everyday, working-class men who are living decent, honest lives.

Other objectives include celebrating the positive contribution of men to society, community, family, marriage, childcare, and the environment.

It also focuses on men’s health and well-being –social, emotional, physical, and spiritual – and highlights discrimination in the areas of social services, social attitudes, expectations, and law

It also aims to improve gender relations and promote gender equality, all to create a safer, better world, where all people can grow and reach their full potential, Teelucksingh said.