Maloney man dies after being shot, dumped at side of highway
A Maloney man who was found bleeding from a gunshot injury to the chest at the side of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Aranguez, died at hospital.
Officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force received a report of a man with gunshot wounds on the westbound lane of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway near the Tooltime Hardware shortly after 4 am.
They found Marvin James, of Maloney, bleeding and unresponsive.
He was declared dead at hospital.
Comments
"Maloney man dies after being shot, dumped at side of highway"