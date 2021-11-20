N Touch
Maloney man dies after being shot, dumped at side of highway

Stock photo
A Maloney man who was found bleeding from a gunshot injury to the chest at the side of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Aranguez, died at hospital.
Officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force received a report of a man with gunshot wounds on the westbound lane of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway near the Tooltime Hardware shortly after 4 am.
They found Marvin James, of Maloney, bleeding and unresponsive.
He was declared dead at hospital.

