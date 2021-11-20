Just the crumbs, Minister Imbert

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Finance Minister Colm Imbert has stated that US$1.536 billion was injected into the market for the first ten months of 2021.

To whom does that money go? To the banks, I suppose. For redistribution. They then buy other banks abroad and also allocate to their big customers and borrowers who they cannot allow to go under.

I own a small 43-year-old company. We do not import strawberries or perfumes. We import technical equipment for the construction industry.

This year we had to wait for four months in line to acquire US$3,000 to settle an invoice from an equipment supplier. We do not borrow money so we are placed low on the food chain.

The massive sums injected into the economy are not used to enhance the economy, Mr Imbert. Just the crumbs.

DAVID SALINGER

Maraval