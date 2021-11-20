Goolie slams 110 in Red Force trial match

FORMER West Indies Under-19 player Jyd Goolie struck a century in a drawn TT Red Force three-day trial match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Friday.

Goolie slammed 110 off 200 deliveries with nine fours and two sixes to guide Team A to 331/5, at the close, in their first innings. Mbeki Joseph struck 66 off 135 balls and the experienced Denesh Ramdin hit 57 not out off 79 balls.

Earlier in the match, Team B scored 320 all out batting first.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre showed his ability with the bat scoring 65 off 114 deliveries. Fellow left-handers Leonardo Julien and Yannic Cariah made 58 and 57 respectively.

Bowling for Team A, spinners Ricky Jaipaul and Goolie took 4/53 and 3/63 respectively.

SUMMARISED SCORES

TEAM B 320 - Khary Pierre 65, Leonardo Julien 58, Yannic Cariah 57; Ricky Jaipaul 4/53, Jyd Goolie 3/63 vs TEAM A 331/5 – Jyd Goolie 110, Mbeki Joseph 66, Denesh Ramdin 57 not out. Match Drawn.