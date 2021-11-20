Driver shot after gunmen block road in Trou Macaque

A 32-year-old Laventille man was shot in the chest after his car was blocked by gunmen in Trou Macaque on Friday night.

Police said the man was driving his Nissan Almera on Trou Macaque Extension, Morvant, at around 9 pm but had to stop as a large piece of wood blocking the road.

When he tried to reverse out ot the street, he was confronted by two men standing in front the car.

One of the men shot him in the chest before running away.

A nearby relative took him to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Besson Street police are continuing enquiries.