Which vaccines?

Dr Avery Hinds - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Dr Avery Hinds recently confirmed that 56 fully vaccinated people have died from covid19. Some may have had comorbidities and others none at all.

There has been studious silence from the relevant state agencies as to a breakdown of which vaccines those who died had received. Can we get that information, please?

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope