Tobago's covid19 death toll now 108

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has risen to 108 after a 61 year-old man with no comorbidities died from the virus overnight.

The island now has eight new covid19 cases and 437 active cases.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 36 patients in state isolation, 397 in home isolation and four in ICU. Ten patients have been discharged.

The division said to date a total of 18, 144 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 3,684 have tested positive. There are 3,139 recovered patients.

To date, the division said 22,934 have been partially vaccinated and 21,839 are fully vaccinated.