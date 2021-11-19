Saturday funeral for murdered Moruga mother

-

Rehana “Rena” Jaggernauth will be laid to rest on Saturday, less than a week after her body was found in the Guayamare River, Caroni.

The funeral will take place at the Clarke and Battoo Funeral Home in Montrose, followed by burial at the Montrose Road Cemetery.

A close relative, who asked not to be identified, said an autopsy on Wednesday found Jaggernauth was stabbed, strangled and then left to die when she was thrown into the river.

The relative, who described the autopsy’s gruesome findings, told Newsday Jaggernauth had eventually drowned.

“Everybody in a trance with this thing that happened and nobody can’t study anything except that alone.”

The family wanted to have Jaggernauth’s funeral at their Enterprise home, but the relative said this wasn’t possible because her body had decomposed.

Jaggernauth lived in Moruga and was the mother of four.

At the time she went missing, Jaggernauth was visiting her family’s home in Enterprise to be part of a prayer service to honour her late father.

She was last seen alive on October 12 and reported missing the next day. Her half-dressed body was found floating in the river.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.