Penny Gomez's Penny on Point launches second season

DONE DEAL: David Roberts, TTT CEO and Penny Gomez, Host of Penny on Point (PoP) seal the deal to PoP Season 2. -

LOCAL TV show Penny on Point (PoP) launched its second season on November 11 with the first episode featuring the self-proclaimed "queen of bacchanal," soca star Destra Garcia.

A media release said in addition to those who watched the season two premiere on Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT), in the show’s new 8 pm time slot, almost 20,000 viewers caught the show virtually, on the TTT Live Online and PennyonPoint social media pages as well as TTT’s YouTube channel.

The release added that season one of PoP is now available in-flight on Caribbean Airlines’ entertainment app, Caribbean View.

Penny Gomez, executive producer and host, told Newsday, “The PoP production team is truly humbled and very appreciative of the almost 500,000 people who watched the 13 episodes of season one online in addition to the thousands who watched on TTT’s TV channel.

"We wanted to produce something that the public would relate to and more importantly it had to be fun and motivational. Season two will be no different, there are many surprises and challenges that keep our guests on their toes and some very frank moments that truly show you the other sides to the public figures that we’ve come to know and love.”

David Roberts, CEO of TTT, said, “TTT believed in PoP from day one and was very happy to include the show in TTT's lineup. The show stays true to TTT's mantra of 'live for local' and has become a shining example of the great-quality productions that are produced locally.

"Also, TTT is proud to have successfully integrated a multi-faceted approach to airing PoP and many of our other local shows. This extends the reach way beyond the traditional television audience. Season one had over a half a million views online, with hundreds of thousands of viewers at home, and thousands of interactive comments from viewers.

"This is just one example of how TTT intends to continue expanding the reach of the local content we air. TTT has also been upgrading its technology to give fans an even better viewing experience. TTT is proud to continue its support of the show and we also thank Penny and the team for bringing great content to a great station.”

For further info and for an opportunity to win prizes follow PoP on IG: @pennyonpoint868 and on FB: @pennyonpoint. Plus download the CAL, Caribbean View app to catch PoP during your travels.