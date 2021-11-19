Palmiste Historical Society to light Christmas tree

The Palmiste Historical Society Christmas tree lighting takes place on November 28. -

The Palmiste Historical Society plans to hold its second annual Chrisitmas tree-lighting event on November 28 at 5.30 pm.

The venue is opposite the Palmiste Park at the corner of Aileen Avenue and Brash Boulevard, Palmiste, San Fernando. A small ceremony will be held before the lights are turned on at 6 pm, a media release said.

Performances are expected from The Trebles of T&T. Individuals are invited to drive by and appreciate the function.

The event will be shared live online given the covid19 restrictions.

Several organisations have committed to participate in the event, including the Scouting Association, the Soroptimist International Esperance, the Rotary Club of San Fernando South and the Palmiste Action Club, along with residents of the nearby communities

This year, the TT Electricity Commission will once again assist in putting up the lights. A few local businesses are also supporting the event. Christmas hampers will again be distributed to needy people.

Palmiste Historical Society president the Rev Terrence Honore said, “In spite of everything, we must recognise the significance of the season and do what we can to lift the spirits of the young and old alike affected by the pandemic”

It is hoped that the tree-lighting will remain a fixture on the Christmas calendar and be one of the things to do in south and will once again bring a ray of cheer to communities in the area.