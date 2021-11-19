Melly Rose, Hey Choppi on Pandora’s Caribbean artistes to watch list

Soca singer Melly Rose is one of ten on Pandora's Artists to Watch 2022: Caribbean. She recently released her new single called Amazing. -

Artistes Melly Rose and Hey Choppi are among US subscription-based music streaming service Pandora’s Artists to Watch 2022: Caribbean.

Each year the streaming service identifies artists that are, “most likely to breakthrough, establish enduring careers, and possibly join the ranks of superstars in music,” a prnewswire.com article said.

This year, “in addition to the cross-genre main list, there are lists by genres.

“Pandora states that the 2022 playlists ‘dig into a wide range of genres, from Latin and Afropop to Caribbean and country music,’” a Jamaica Gleaner article said.

Its ten Artists to Watch 2022: Caribbean playlist features Trinidad and Tobago's artistes Melly Rose and Hey Choppi and Jamaican singers and artistes Bella Blair, Yaksta, Kacique, Indie Allen, Joby Jay, Klassik Frescobar, Laa Lee and Projexx and .

Melly Rose made it on to the playlist with her recently-released single called Amazing. The soca song was released on November 2.

In a phone interview with Newsday she said when she thought about her next single and the kind of energy she wanted to put out, she thought about music producers Kit Israel and Kyle Phillips.

After working with them on a previous project, she wanted to have their energies come together to produce something, she said.

The song talks about showing love to one another at this time.

“With social media and everything going on in the world, I always thought the most important thing is people. People are what matters,” she said.

Melly Rose and the team wanted to create a song that reminds people that walking in love and being kind to one another are important. It also carries the message of not giving up on each other, she said.

While Amazing is a single, Melly Rose is also working on a collaborative EP.

She has not decided whether or not Amazing will be on EP but it will speak to moments in her life, relationships and things she has been through. She did not wish to say who she was collaborating with. She had planned to release the EP at the start of this year but will now do so mid-year in 2022, as there “are other projects I think I want to put out to the world before I drop the EP," she said

“It is all about the music. I don’t believe in hype, I don’t believe in fame, I don’t believe in all the worldly things. I believe in making just good music that would help somebody through life. That is always my intention with music."

Asked about being on the list, Melly Rose said she is always grateful for awareness to the music. She said things like these are milestones to her ultimate goal which is to get her music to the people.

“Fortunately with these platforms like Pandora, Spotify and Apple, the people are there. They listen to their content. So for me it is just another step towards the ultimate goal.”

.

.