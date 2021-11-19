Making schools covid safe

THE EDITOR: As a Form 6 student attending physical school, I must express my concern about the rising covid19 cases nationally, as well as the 55 recorded cases across education districts in Trinidad. I believe the safety protocols are not sufficient enough to mitigate the virus’s spread in schools.

Iere High, Signal Hill, Tobago; Bishops Anstey High and St Augustine Girls High are just a few of the schools that have reported covid19 infections among students and staff in recent weeks.

A Newsday editorial pointed out the lack of information about cases in the school system, namely with regard to the vectors of transmission in certain cases, whether the reported cases are staff or students, as well as the vaccination status of the infected people. This data is crucial for making informed policy decisions as well as identifying practices that are contributing to infections.

Recently, TTUTA president Antonia DeFreitas expressed her concern about safety protocols not being adhered to. She said physical distancing and mask wearing were not being stringently enforced and that some schools did not have automatic temperature scanners.

I find this complacency in the enforcement of protocols highly dangerous and disturbing. Even though it is realistically impossible to police a hundred or more students on a school compound, it is crucial that students understand their responsibility to follow the protocols for their own safety.

Additionally, while teachers may not want to be policing students during lunch and break times, they can at least try to ensure that large gatherings of students do not occur and that some physical distancing takes place.

Time magazine last year advocated for the widespread use of rapid antigen tests in the US, which are much more affordable than PCR tests and can take as little as 15 minutes to return a result. It was estimated that if used they could have saved more than 100,000 lives in the fall of last year alone.

A year ago, it was reported by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh that 160,000 rapid antigen tests were ordered by the Government at a cost of US$6 per test. In May, it was revealed that the Ministry of Health was probing pharmacies selling rapid antigen tests and that the “penalty for such sales was $700,000 plus six months jail.”

Antigen tests are an effective and affordable method of mitigating the spread of the virus and is not even being given due consideration. They should be subsidised by the Government and should be made widely available for sale in pharmacies, which is being been done in the US and the UK.

This can be especially useful in the school environment as unvaccinated students have been allowed to return to physical school, posing an increased risk of outbreaks in schools.

Students have been at home for almost two years and mental health problems among teens and younger children are on the rise, not to mention the exposure to abuse, violence and the lack of social interaction that some children in unstable homes are facing. As UNICEF puts it, “This should not go on, schools should be the last to close and the first to reopen.”

Governments across the world, especially ours, for many months seemed to have placed schools as one of the last places to open. Meanwhile much more risky places, such as restaurants and bars, were allowed to open.

The losses that are being incurred by children not being in school may never be regained. This is why I am very concerned about the rising number of cases in schools across the country.

While I agree that students need to be in physical school and not online, we must however ensure that we reopen schools in a safe and effective manner and not in a botched haphazard way.

I continue to advocate that the Ministry of Education and TTUTA have productive discussions on the expected reopening of school for forms 1-3 in January and that real solutions are employed instead of complaints.

As I mentioned earlier, antigen tests can provide an additional layer of safety in schools if implemented properly. These tests can play an essential part of living safely in a period of reopening and learning to coexist with covid19.

RASHAD CHEONG

via e-mail