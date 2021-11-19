Ex-Caribbean Football Union general secretary Harold Taylor dies

Harold Taylor -

FORMER general secretary of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), Harold Taylor, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88.

An ex-school teacher, Taylor was involved in football regionally, as well as locally, with the then-Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation (now TT Football Association). He was the TTFA vice-president, under the leadership of Peter O’Connor, in the late 1980s, and the FIFA technical developmental officer for the Concacaf region.

Former FIFA vice-president, Concacaf and CFU president, and TTFF special advisor Jack Austin Warner, paid tribute to his close friend.

“Harold Taylor was my great friend for more than 40 years,” said Warner, during a telephone interview on Thursday. “He served in various capacities in football at the highest level, as general secretary of the Caribbean Football Union. He was also, at one time, president of the Secondary Schools Football League.

“We had a very harmonious working relationship and I always cherished his ideas, not only in football but generally in life,” Warner continued. “We travelled to many a country and we always able to represent Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean at all these football fora, with a great amount of credibility, unlike today.

“He would be sorely missed by me and I would like to extend to his immediate family and friends my condolences on his passing.”

Taylor’s son Joseph was also heavily involved in the sport, as a referee, a linesman (assistant referee) and, upon his retirement, president of the TT Football Referees Association (TTFRA).

Warner said, “(Joseph) was into football and well, and his granddaughter (Crystal Ann), at one time, represented Trinidad and Tobago as a goalkeeper.”

Tributes were also paid to Taylor on Facebook.

Ex-TT men’s and women’s team coach Jamaal Shabazz wrote, “RIP Mr. Taylor a real sincere soldier for TT, Caribbean, Concacaf and world football”, and former national midfielder Clint Marcelle wrote, “RIP Mr Taylor and thank you for your service in football.”